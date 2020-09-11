Airtel team assist Adilabad student who walked 2 km for online classes

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Telangana government has been conducting classes for students online through T SAT from 1st September. As online education continues, students in many areas are struggling due to lack of infrastructure.

In one such case, a 12-year-old Safa Zareen, a Class 7 student from Rajura village in Nirmal district walks two kilometres every day and reach their farm by 11 am. She then sits in the middle of the maize field or sometimes climbed up the machan due to the unavailability of the internet at her home.

The team at Airtel got to know about this and reached out to Safa Zareen in Rajura. To help Safa Zareen have a hassle-free learning experience, team Airtel set up a DTH at her home.

Safa Zareen said, "I am very happy and I thank Airtel team. Earlier I walked 2km and sat on the farm and attended online classes. It is very encouraging for me that Airtel set up DTH in our house for free. It is going to be very helpful to me. Now I need not go out of my home to study, I am also inviting some friends to attend online classes with me.

Safa Zareen attend online classes at her home







