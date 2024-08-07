Aiza Faces Drainage Issues, Causing Road Damage

Gadwal: Despite a minor rainfall, the old bus stand center in Aiza Municipality resembles small ponds, highlighting the severe drainage issues in the area. The main road from the old bus stand to the junction is significantly affected due to the lack of proper drainage on both sides. The water stagnation on the road, despite spending crores on its construction, leads to potholes and rapid deterioration of the road.

Municipal officials have been neglecting the drainage issue on both sides of the main road for several years. This persistent negligence has resulted in waterlogging and damage to the newly constructed road, causing inconvenience to residents and travelers.

Residents urge the municipal authorities to address the drainage problem immediately to prevent further deterioration of the road and ensure the longevity of the infrastructure.