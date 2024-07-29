Live
Akbaruddin Owaisi warns govt over police 'atrocities' in old Hyderabad
Alleging police atrocities on innocent youth during night hours in the old city of Hyderabad, AIMIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday warned that he would personally intervene to stop it and that the government would be responsible for any law and order problem.
Speaking in the Assembly, he said the police excesses were damaging the brand Hyderabad and declared his intention to approach the court.
He said the police were beating up youth standing in front of their homes after 11 p.m.
“If a minister or MLA’s son is hit by a police lathi, will we remain silent? The children of the poor are being beaten up. They are my children. If police come to the old city, Akbaruddin Owaisi will stand after 11 p.m. and see who will dare to beat them,” he said, adding that the government would be responsible for any law and order problem which may arise.
The AIMIM leader said police should deal firmly with the criminals and not innocent citizens. He told the Congress government that these incidents were damaging the brand Hyderabad.
“We are demanding the government to eliminate Ganja and liquor. Put criminals into jail. Beat up those bringing Ganja, involved in satta, rapists and murderers but don’t beat up innocents,” he said.
Voicing concern over the growing number of murders in Hyderabad, Owaisi asked why police were failing to stop murders.
The MLA also stated that every police station gets ‘mamool’ (bribe). “I am not afraid of anybody. I openly say that every police station gets ‘mamool’,” he said.
He said an Assistant Commissioner of Police approached him seeking contributions for building a police station in his constituency. “I asked them if they had stopped getting mamool. I told them to build police stations instead of houses,” he said.Akbaruddin Owaisi warns govt over police 'atrocities' in old Hyderabad