Akhanda Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam at Beechupally on Shravana Pournami

Gadwal: A grand devotional event is scheduled to take place at the sacred pilgrimage site of Beechupally in Erravelli Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District, on Saturday, August 9, 2025, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Shravana Pournami (Raksha Bandhan Pournami).

With the blessings and auspicious wishes (Mangalashasanams) of Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, the event will feature the Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam (recitation) 41 times in front of Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy at Beechupally.

The program will begin at 9:00 AM and is being organized by Vikasa Tarangini, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Dharma Prasara Samiti of Jogulamba Gadwal District. Devotees from across the region are warmly invited to participate in this powerful spiritual gathering.

The recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa 41 times is believed to invoke divine blessings, spiritual strength, and inner peace. It is a rare devotional opportunity to experience collective prayer in the divine presence of Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy.

At 1:00 PM, following the Parayanam, Annadanam (distribution of sanctified food) will be organized for all attendees.

The organizers have extended an open invitation to all devotees, regardless of age or background, to take part in this spiritual celebration.



