Akhila Priya's bail plea dismissed by Hyderabad court

A local court in Secunderabad on Monday dismissed the bail petition of former AP minister Akhila Priya in the kidnap case. The police filed memos of arrest under additional sections including under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court stated that cases in which the accused is punished for life imprisonment does not fall under its purview and returned the bail petition.

After the Secunderabad court dismissed the bail plea, Akhila Priya is said to file the plea in Nampally court. The former minister who was named as A-1 in the kidnap case is currently placed at Chanchalguda women's prison. A total of 19 persons have been arrested in the kidnap case.

Efforts are on by the police to nab five other persons for their involvement in the case.

On Sunday, the police arrested 15 persons in connection with the case. Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram, brother Jagath Vikyath Reddy, Madala Srinu, Chandrahas and Bhargava Ram parents are yet to be traced.