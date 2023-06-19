Akkanna Madanna Bonalu from July 7

Hyderabad: The historical Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram at Haribowli would be celebrating the 75th Annual Bonalu Vajrotsavalu and Mahankali Jatara festival this year from Friday July 7 to 18 on a grand scale.

To mark the occasion of 75th year of the Temple, the Temple Committee has been organizing special pujas, Chandi homam and regular anna-prasadam in the temple prayer hall for the last 55 days which would continue till July 19.

The Aashada Maasa Samuhika Kum-Kum Archana by women devotees would start June 23, in which hundreds of women devotees would participate and pray to the Mahankali Matha for the welfare of their families and society. The samuhika kum-kum Archana would be held on every Friday. This year Bonalu festival would begin on July 7 with Maaha Abhishekam to Sri Mahankali Mata and kalasa sthapana puja followed by Dwajarohana at 11 am. Akshita Archana Puja would be performed on the evening of July 8. Ghatam would be brought in a procession from Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Shalibanda via Laldarwaza cross roads, Nagulachintha, Laldarwaza, Balagunj, Gowlipura and Bela and would be installed in the temple premises. Rudra Trishati Homam and Bilwarchana would be performed on July 10.