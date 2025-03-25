Alampur Lawyers Boycott Court Proceedings on March 25 to Protest Advocate’s Murder.

Gadwal: The Alampur Bar Association has announced that local lawyers will boycott court proceedings on March 25 in protest against the recent murder of advocate Israel in Hyderabad. Advocate Israel was attacked and killed while on his way to the court on Monday, which has sparked outrage among the legal community.

Alampur Bar Association President Suresh Kumar issued a statement condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with the legal fraternity. In an emergency meeting held in the Alampur court premises on Monday, the association unanimously decided to abstain from court duties as a mark of protest.

During the meeting, Suresh Kumar urged the government to introduce an Advocate Protection Act immediately to ensure the safety and security of lawyers. He emphasized that society must change its attitude towards lawyers, who play a crucial role in upholding justice. "The legal fraternity must work together to ensure justice for victims," he added.

Following the meeting, the lawyers submitted a resolution copy to the local judge, Mithun Teja, demanding action for better protection of advocates. The association confirmed that no lawyers would attend court proceedings on Tuesday, March 25.

Vice President Yakobu, Treasurer Gavvala Srinivasulu, Senior Advocate Narayan Reddy, Assistant Secretary Chinna Kishan Rao, Executive Committee Member Thimmareddy, and members Nagaraju Yadav, Sridhar Reddy, Madhu, Secretary Anjaneyulu, Narasimha, Nagayya, Venkatesh, and Rajeshwari, among others, participated in the meeting.