Live
- Girls, Don't Be Afraid of Threats - Nagar Kurnool She Team
- Rajnath Singh to inaugurate India Defence Aviation Exposition in Jodhpur on Thursday
- Union Cabinet approves health coverage to all senior citizens above 70 under flagship scheme
- BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy Oversees Tailoring Training Center under PM Vishwakarma Yojana
- 579 Beneficiaries Receive ₹786.75 Lakhs Through Minority Development Scheme
- Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman Invite Dignitaries for Swearing-in Ceremony
- District Legal Services Authority Secretary Promises Swift Resolution of Issues at Urban Residential School
- District Collector and MLA Visit Flood-Affected Villages, Assure Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts
- Former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Meets Secretary of Irrigation Department to Discuss Mallamma Kunta and Chinnoni Palli Reservoir Issues
- Alampur MLA Visits Flood-Affected Chinnonipalli Reservoir, Urges Expedited Work to Prevent Crop Damage
Just In
Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman Invite Dignitaries for Swearing-in Ceremony
Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman Invite Dignitaries for Swearing-in Ceremony on the 13th of this month, a swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Alampur Market Yard located at Alampur Chourasta in Alampur constituency.
Gadwal: Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman Invite Dignitaries for Swearing-in Ceremony on the 13th of this month, a swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Alampur Market Yard located at Alampur Chourasta in Alampur constituency. The Chairman of the Alampur Market Yard, Doddanna, and Vice Chairman, Pacharla Kumar, extended invitations to prominent leaders to grace the occasion as chief guests.
The dignitaries invited include Telangana State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and Telangana State Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MP Mallu Ravi.The ceremony will be held under the leadership of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar.
Among others present at the event were former RDS Chairman Seetharam Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal District Kisan Cell President Enumula Nagaraju, Ramapuram Jagan Goud, and Konakala Yogi Reddy.