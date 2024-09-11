Gadwal: Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman Invite Dignitaries for Swearing-in Ceremony on the 13th of this month, a swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Alampur Market Yard located at Alampur Chourasta in Alampur constituency. The Chairman of the Alampur Market Yard, Doddanna, and Vice Chairman, Pacharla Kumar, extended invitations to prominent leaders to grace the occasion as chief guests.

The dignitaries invited include Telangana State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and Telangana State Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MP Mallu Ravi.The ceremony will be held under the leadership of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar.

Among others present at the event were former RDS Chairman Seetharam Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal District Kisan Cell President Enumula Nagaraju, Ramapuram Jagan Goud, and Konakala Yogi Reddy.