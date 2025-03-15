Alampur Temple Complex Tensions Rise as Police Halt Female Aghori's Dargah Removal Protest

Mahabubnagar: The Gadwal Police stopped a female religious leader, known as an Aghori Naga Sadhu, from entering the Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temple in Alampur. She planned to protest the presence of a centuries-old shrine, the Shali Pahlwan Dargah, located inside the temple premises, leading to a tense situation at the revered pilgrimage site. The temple, considered the fifth Shakti Peetham in India, became the center of a dispute over the coexistence of different religious structures.

The incident highlights a growing controversy surrounding the coexistence of the dargah within the historically Hindu temple complex. The female Aghori, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigation, had been vocal on social media platforms for several days, asserting that the presence of the dargah was an encroachment on the sanctity of the Shakti Peetham and a violation of Sanatana Dharma principles. She argued that the dargah, estimated to be around 700 years old, should be relocated to uphold the traditional religious character of the temple.

Anticipating potential unrest, Jogulamba Gadwal district police, under the direction of senior officials, established checkpoints along routes leading to Alampur. The female Aghori was intercepted at Bairapuram Chowrasta in Undavalli Mandal, well before she could reach the temple complex. A significant police contingent, including DSP Mogulaiah, two Circle Inspectors, two female Sub-Inspectors, and numerous constables, were deployed for the operation.

According to police sources, the Aghori was informed that she would not be permitted to enter Alampur due to concerns about potential law and order disruptions. Despite repeated appeals from the police, the Aghori insisted on proceeding with her planned protest. Faced with her refusal to comply, authorities seized her vehicle and arranged for its transportation to Hyderabad via a private towing service.

"Our primary concern is maintaining peace and preventing any communal tension. We received credible intelligence about the potential for disturbances if the Aghori's protest were allowed to proceed. Therefore, we took preemptive measures to ensure the safety of all citizens," stated a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

The incident has sparked a range of reactions from local residents and religious groups. Some have expressed support for the Aghori's stance, arguing that the presence of the dargah within the temple complex is inappropriate. Others have called for restraint and dialogue, emphasizing the importance of respecting all religious traditions. The Alampur temple complex, with its rich history and architectural significance, is a site of immense religious and cultural importance. The ongoing controversy surrounding the Shali Pahlwan Dargah underscores the complex challenges of navigating religious sensitivities in a diverse society. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have assured that they will take all necessary steps to maintain peace and order.