All arrangements made for POLYCET, says Govt. Polytechnic college principal

Principal T. Rammohan of the Government Polytechnic College announced on Thursday that all arrangements are complete for the Poly cet examination scheduled for the 24th of this month.

Gadwal: Principal T. Rammohan of the Government Polytechnic College announced on Thursday that all arrangements are complete for the Poly cet examination scheduled for the 24th of this month. The exam will take place from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm on Friday. Students are required to reach their allotted centers by 10:00 am, as lateness beyond 11:00 am will not be permitted. Students must bring an HB pencil, eraser, sharpener, pen, and their hall ticket.

For any further details, students should contact N. Srinivasulu at 6301529448.

The examination center allocations are as follows:

- Gadwal Center Girls High School: No. 4404001 to 4404400

- Junior College: No. 4403001 to 4403280

- Gonu Padu Polytechnic College: No. 4401001 to 4401250

- M.A.L.D Govt. College members have also been allocated.

