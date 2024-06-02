All decked up for Telangana Formation Day

Mahabubnagar/ Nalgonda/Gadwal/ Warangal/Mulugu : District administrations across the State are all set to celebrate Telangana Formation Day with a series of events at their respective Integrated Collectorate offices.

Soaked in the spirit of the day, all the Collectorate offices and various iconic landmarks in districts have been decked up in festive lights creating a splendid view for everyone.

The Telangana State Formation Day marks the creation of Telangana as the 29th state of India, celebrated annually with great fervour across the state. In Mahabubnagar, the festivities will begin early in the morning and will include tributes, flag hoisting, and various cultural activities.

To being with, at 8:20 AM, Additional Collector of Local Bodies, Shivendra Pratap, will pay homage at the Martyrs’ Memorial. Following the tributes, the national flag will be hoisted at the Integrated Collectorate at 9:00 AM.

The district administration has extended a cordial invitation to the public to participate in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations. As part of the celebrations the district authorities have already decorated the entire collectorate premises with colourful lights. In Mulugu, district Collector Ila Tripathi informed that all arrangements have been completed for the celebrations. In a statement on Saturday, Tripathi said that celebrations will be held on the premises of the Collectorate on June 2.