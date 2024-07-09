All eligible journalists will get double bedroom houses: MLA Yennam

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinvias Reddy who had an interactive meeting with the journalists from the district keenly listened to the housing issues of the journalists and assured that he would do all that can to ensure that all the eligible journalists get double bedroom houses in the district.

Earlier, the TUWJ (IJU) journalists’ union members led by district president Dandu Dattendra, met with the MLA and gave representation along with a list of all those journalists who did not get double bedroom houses under the previous government.

The Journalists union members put before the MLA that earlier under the BRS government rule they were meted with injustice, as the then minister had allocated the double bedroom houses to only those who favoured him and did not follow any kind of proper guidelines to ensure that the true and needy journalists get the double bedroom houses.

The MLA after hearing their voices said that the Congress government will not do the mistakes done by the previous government and they have already set a few guidelines and accordingly all those journalists who meet these guidelines will definitely get the housing benefits.

“Our government will not go arbitrarily. We will follow certain guidelines, rules and regulations. However, I suggest the Journalists union leaders must coordinate with each other and see that they ensure the right and eligible journalists get benefited under the journalists housing scheme,” said the MLA.

The MLA suggested that irrespective of Unions, the journalists must work for the larger good of all journalists and must fight united for the rights of the journalists. He said the Congress government is implementing ‘Prajapalana’ and therefore will follow the democratic principles and will take decisions after consulting all the stakeholders rather than taking unilateral decisions.