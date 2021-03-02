All facilities provided at Lingamanthula jatara

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that the credit of developing Durajpally shrine and providing facilities to devotees of biennial Lingamanthula Jatara goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The CM, with his special interest on Yadavs, sanctioned huge amount of funds to the temples and Jataras after the formation of separate Telangana, he added.

Speaking to the media, Minister Jagadish said the devotees were not facing any problems even though people in large numbers from the two Telugu States were flocking to the event.

He said the authorities have set up parking facility in 50 acres around Pedda Gattu to avoid parking issues to the people coming from far off places. He revealed stringent security arrangements were made with CCTV cameras.

Following Covid-19 norms, the authorities have paid special attention to sanitation and sanitation staff were engaged round-the-clock to maintain cleanliness on hillock and down the hill, he added.

The Minister stated that the impact of Kaleshwaram waters is clearly visible in Telangana's second biggest Durajpally Jatara and added that farmers of the district enthusiastically participating in the Jatara

Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav appreciated Minister Jagdish Reddy over constructing big water tanks at the hillock to provide drinking water facility to devotees. He wished that the State would prosper with the blessings of Yadav community God Lingamanthula Swamy.

Besides developing historic Yadadri temple, the State government has been allocating funds to the most prestigious Jataras like Sammakka[Sarakka and Lingamanthula Jatara, which reflects the CM's respect to Hindu religion. Minister Srinivas Yadav thanked Minister Jagadish Reddy over making all arrangements for Jatara by sanctioning necessary funds.

District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, Suryapet District Praja Parishad Chairman Gujja Deepika Yugandhar Rao, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Gadhari Kishore Kumar, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Bhaskar Rao and Bollam Mallya Yadav and District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud offered during their special puja to Lingamanthula Swamy.