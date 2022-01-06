All holidays cancelled for health department in Telangana: Dr G Srinivas Rao

All holidays cancelled for health department staff in Telangana until further notice, said Telangana State Public Director Dr G Srinivas Rao.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas Rao said that the next four weeks are important in the view of Omicron spread along with coronavirus. However, the cases will see a downtrend by February-mid, he added. "The public should mandate wearing a mask inside and outside home. Maintaining physical distancing is necessary and those who have not taken the vaccine should get it immediately. People with COVID-19 symptoms should not taken self-medication and consult doctor immediately. The government ready to conduct two crore COVID-19 tests and around one crore home isolation kits were kept ready," Rao said.

He continued that Telangana state has been witnessing a spike in cases from January 1 including the Greater Hyderabad region. "The cases has increased by four times in the last five days. Only people who are infected with Omicron are getting admitted in hospitals. They are suffering from the symptoms like cold, mild fever, severe headache," Dr G Srinivas Rao said.