All-India Women's T20 Cricket Championship begins in Khammam

Khammam: The five-day 7th All-India Women's T20 Cricket Championship-2019 got underway at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam on Monday. District Collector RV Karnan inaugurated the tournament where the teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana would fight for the trophy. The tournament is being organised by Telangana Women's T20 Cricket Association and Khammam District Women's T20 Cricket Association and has been sponsored by Rashtriya Samajik Samarasata Sangathan (RSSS).



Speaking after inaugurating the tournament, the Collector appreciated the organisers for conducting the event in Khammam town and added that it was not just a pride moment for Khammam district but also for the entire State. The Collector interacted with the teams and wished the members all good luck. Rashtriya Samajik Samarasata Sangathan State general secretary B Srinivas Rao informed that the Sangathan has been striving to achieve national unity, integration and equality in the society. Tournament organiser Dr Kurapati Pradeep and Khammam District Women's T20 Cricket Association organising secretary Mateen Mohammad were present.