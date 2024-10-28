All Measures to Ensure Justice for Farmers - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy.

Nagar Kurnool : Local MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy emphasized the importance of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies in safeguarding farmers’ interests and ensuring justice for them. He inaugurated a newly constructed association building in the Tadur Mandal Center of his constituency. The event was attended by Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and DCCB Chairman Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. Following the inauguration, Dr. Rajesh Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak checks, as well as Chief Minister’s Relief Fund checks to beneficiaries. Additionally, he provided safety kits to toddy tappers who rely on this profession for their livelihood.

In his speech, Dr. Rajesh Reddy highlighted the responsibility to support farmers in these times. He criticized the previous government for selecting beneficiaries for welfare schemes based on political considerations. He stated that, since the formation of the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, welfare schemes are distributed to all eligible individuals, beyond political bias.

Dr. Reddy also spoke about the government’s development initiatives, including the implementation of free electricity up to 200 units, gas cylinders for just 500 rupees, and a 500-rupee bonus for low-income families, among various other schemes. Soon, under the Congress government, there will be distribution of Indiramma houses, selection of new pension beneficiaries, and issuance of ration cards to all eligible citizens.

He further shared that the government has approved an Integrated School to provide corporate-level education for hundreds of students in the constituency, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for this initiative. Dr. Reddy noted that, to bring rural areas on par with urban development, his constituency has been included in the Nagarkurnool Urban Development Authority’s jurisdiction. This inclusion aims to bring urban-equivalent funds for development without burdening the residents financially.

The event was attended by Tadur Single Window Chairman Ramachandra Reddy, Vice Chairman Venkat Reddy, CEO Anjaneyulu, officials, public representatives, leaders, and other activists.
























