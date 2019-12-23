All-out bid to ensure foolproof safety & security at Numaish

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the last year's massive fire mishap at All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally, the new management committee has taken up series of new initiatives for the safety of the visitors and the stall owners this time.

As the exhibition is going to begin on January 1 and continue for 45 days till February 15, the committee decided to reduce the number of stalls this time so that sufficient space is left for the fire tenders to move freely and reach the incident spot and for the public to escape easily with the exit gates if any untoward incident occurs at the Numaish.

As the businessmen from different States of north India are going to arrive with their items (including apparels, crockery, kitchen items, jewellery and many food courts with different recipes belonging to different States) to Exhibition Ground from December 25, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with the High Court officials and other departments' officials on Sunday inspected the arrangements made by the Exhibition Society and advised them on many issues in connection with security, traffic and safety measures.

He said fool-proof security arrangements are made for the forthcoming Numaish and police personnel will be pressed into service from December 25 to complete the fair without any untoward incidents.

The police commissioner said all preventive measures are taken and especially in fire safety issue for every 30 meters distance fire hydrants installed with a water storage facility of 1.5 lakh litre capacity.

The number of stalls reduced this time (approximately 2,500 stalls installed last year) and sufficient space left and made arrangements for the free movement of the fire tenders to any stall in the ground and tackle the situation if anything happens.

Last time due to the massive fire 100 shops were gutted and 4 persons were hospitalised after they complained of suffocation and major mishap averted as no stampede occurred.

It was also found that more than 80 per cent stalls were not equipped with the fire extinguisher, sand bags and other fire safety equipment to tackle the fire that broke out.

He also said that to avoid any short circuit at the stalls this time by following modern fire safety norms, most of the electrical wiring has been done underground.

GHMC, Metro Water works, Electricity, Fire and R & B departments completed all arrangements to ensure the popular Hyderabad Industrial Exhibition accident-free.