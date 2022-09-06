All panchayats witnessing allround growth: Errabelli

Warangal: Work hard and make a bright career, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, taking part in the Teachers Day celebrations at Parvathagiri High School on Monday.

After garlanding the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the Minister said that education is the only tool that not only gives knowledge but also a lucrative career. "Bring accolades to your parents, teachers and country by reaching the pinnacle of your career," Errabelli told the students.

Errabelli who studied in the Parvathagiri High School shared memories of his schooldays. "What I learned here and the blessings of my teachers helped me in scripting my career in politics," he said. Errabelli donated Rs 5 lakh, the earnings of his two children, for the development of the school. He handed over the cheque to the headmaster. Later, the minister felicitated the teachers.

In another programme, the minister handed over proceedings of the Aasara pension scheme to the new beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Telangana government provided pensions even though the State was in the midst of a financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Every farmer is indebted to KCR, Errabelli said, referring to the welfare schemes Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply to farming etc. Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project (KLIP) is a boon for the farmers. Parvathagiri reservoir is full to the brim due to the KLIP, the minister said.

All the panchayats in the State have been witnessing all round development since the formation of Telangana, Errabelli said. Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and DCCB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao were among others present.