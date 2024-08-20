All-Party Committee in Aiza Demands Justice for Kolkata PG Medical Student Moumita

Gadwal: In the Aiza Municipality of Jogulamba Gadwal district, the All-Party Committee held a protest condemning the heinous gang rape and murder of PG medical student Moumita in Kolkata. The protest, led by Committee President Chakali Anjaneyulu, demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the culprits.

Addressing the gathering, Chakali Anjaneyulu expressed his outrage over the incident, stating, "It is deplorable that even after a week since this horrific incident, the culprits have not been apprehended. Despite having a large police and investigative system in India, the failure to catch the perpetrators raises suspicions about the involvement of powerful forces such as the drug and medical mafias." The committee demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately and a trial be conducted within a month, leading to their execution.

As part of the protest, a large rally was held from the old bus stand to the new bus stand, with participants voicing their demand for justice. The protesters also called for the resignation of the state's Chief Minister, questioning the government's commitment to justice.

The protest saw the participation of several leaders, including Committee General Secretary Anjaneyulu, TRS state leaders Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu, TRS district coordinator Kuruvapallayya, Medical Tirumala Reddy, TRSV student leaders Veeresh, Praja Sanghala leaders Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Vinod Kumar, BJP leaders Bhagat Reddy, Metro Narasimhulu, Swamidas, TDP district leaders Sudhakar Goud, Pulikal Bheemanna, Gandla Sharanappa, student leader Kiran Kumar, and others.

In conclusion, the committee announced that the protest was organized to uphold the people's faith in the judicial system, emphasizing that they would continue to fight for justice.