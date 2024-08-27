All-Party Committee Visits Bharat Nagar Primary School in Aiza, Addresses Students' and Parents' Concerns

Gadwal: Today, members of the All-Party Committee visited PS Bharat Nagar Government School in the Aiza Municipality center to address the concerns of students and their parents. During the visit, parents expressed their grievances, highlighting the lack of proper facilities, particularly the absence of functional latrines and bathrooms, which has been causing significant inconvenience for the students.

In response, the All-Party Committee, led by President Chakali Anjaneyulu, met with the school headmaster to discuss and understand the issues facing the school. Anjaneyulu assured that the committee would bring these problems to the attention of government officials for immediate action.

The program saw participation from several key figures, including Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, SMC Chairman Ashwa Marenna, Gajula Venkatesh, Hanumanthu, and others.