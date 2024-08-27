Live
- Novak Djokovic Begins Quest for Record 25th Major with US Open First-Round Victory
- Jay Shah Appointed New ICC Chairman
- MP: Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
- Hemant Soren under fire: Gourav Vallabh alleges JMM’s tribal focus is family-centric
- 10 missing after two boats sink in Philippines
- Over 53 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in last 10 years: FM Sitharaman
- Irrigation Officials Inspect Janwada Farmhouse Near Hyderabad
- Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging cancellation of OBC certificates in Bengal on Sept 2
- Life Imprisonment for Accused in 2013 Murder Case
- MRPL Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Retail Outlet in Bengaluru
Just In
All-Party Committee Visits Bharat Nagar Primary School in Aiza, Addresses Students' and Parents' Concerns
Gadwal: Today, members of the All-Party Committee visited PS Bharat Nagar Government School in the Aiza Municipality center to address the concerns of...
Gadwal: Today, members of the All-Party Committee visited PS Bharat Nagar Government School in the Aiza Municipality center to address the concerns of students and their parents. During the visit, parents expressed their grievances, highlighting the lack of proper facilities, particularly the absence of functional latrines and bathrooms, which has been causing significant inconvenience for the students.
In response, the All-Party Committee, led by President Chakali Anjaneyulu, met with the school headmaster to discuss and understand the issues facing the school. Anjaneyulu assured that the committee would bring these problems to the attention of government officials for immediate action.
The program saw participation from several key figures, including Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, SMC Chairman Ashwa Marenna, Gajula Venkatesh, Hanumanthu, and others.