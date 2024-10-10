All set for a grand Bathukamma fete

Gadwal: District Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana on Wednesday instructed all the officials concerned to coordinate with one another to organise the Bathukamma festival with great grandeur. The festival would be celebrated in Gadwal on Thursday. Along with district officials, public representatives and prominent personalities will also participate in the event.

Narayana informed that women officials will carry Bathukamma in a procession from the collector’s office to Terumaidan amidst traditional songs and dance. The municipal officials were instructed to ensure cleanliness at the event site, and provide amenities such as proper lighting, drinking water, and a sound system. Additionally, all preparations should be made at the Lingambai immersion point. The horticulture officials were directed to arrange flowers for the festival. Prizes would be awarded to those who prepare and display the most beautiful Bathukamma.

The DPRO was asked to organize cultural programs like folk songs, Dhol performances, and others by artistes. As Bathukamma is a special festival for women, female staff from all departments, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers were encouraged to participate in the celebrations. The Additional Collector urged all the people in the district to participate in the festival and make it a success.