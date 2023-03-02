All set for Book Festival from today

Karimnagar: District Collector R V Karnan has asked officials to ensure that Karimnagar Book Festival turns out to be a big success. It is being held from March 2 to 8. The Collector inspected the arrangements for the festival at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (Circus Ground) Park on Wednesday. He gave some instructions for making proper arrangements at the venue.





On the inaugural day, signature collection on Bheti Bachao Beti Padao, painting, cultural performances and will be conducted, while book talk, literary discussion, debate on violence against women will be held on the following day. Painting, essay competition, Yakshagana performance, book talks will be held March 4.





Gender equality lecture, Kanikattu performance by Sadhanashurs, Muddasani Ram Reddy Award, Sahitya Samalochana, Sanskrit Andhra Ashtavadhanam and awareness conference by V Hub will take place on March 5. Book talk, Ghazal songs, medical & health Conference etc would be conducted on March 6. Awareness conference on PC and PNDT Act, Oggudolu exhibition, Regulapati Kishan Rao Award presentation will take place on March 7.





Women's drum performance, book talk, Boddula Venkatesham Award presentation, women's day celebrations will be held March 8. Additional Collectors Garima Aggarwal, GV Shyam Prasad Lal, Assistant Collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo, RDO Anand Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, District Education Officer Janardhan Rao and others were present.



