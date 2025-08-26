All set for Ganesh Navaratri Utsavs from tomorrow

Karimnagar: The Vinayaka Chavithi is set to begin with religious joy and merriment, Devotees and Ganesh Utsava Committees to host Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations throughout the district. Various types of the enormous idols that are installed during the Navratri festivals are available for purchase.

The youth and residents are absorbed in applauding the idols of Lord Ganesha in their own dwellings. In the Karimnagar rural areas of Manakondur( Peddammagadda), Bommakal, Theegalaguttapally, Kothapalli, and Rekurti areas of the city, for four months, households in Rajasthan have been crafting idols of all sizes.

As the festival draws near, the idol-making process has accelerated.

Youth and Bhakta Mandals will show enthusiasm to install more idols. Vigneshwara idols in more than 75 designs are hand crafted by artisans. Even Small idol halls are also ready in the market to make a mark in organizations.

Pavilions are being set up in the streets to honour Ganesha idols. Devotees planning to perform the celebrations grandly and mandapams are being beautifully decorated with canopies and shamianas. The nights are illuminated with colorful lights.

For Navratri, huge mandapams are beautifully designed in various shapes at Tower Circle in Karimnagar, at Boyawada Ravichettu, Gandhi Road Ganj area etc.

As the passion for Ganesha festival is increasing, not only the youth but also the children are excited to organise Ganesh Navratri celebrations in their villages.

In the areas where Marwadi families live, where there is a large number of Peddapalli workers, Jagtial textile workers are making arrangements to collect subscriptions on behalf of their respective communities.

Speaking to Hans India Mohan Lal, an idol trader said that the idols are originally molded from state Paris coconut fibre, the idols are now created using plaster of Paris, which is extremely dangerous and damages the environment, as a result of a sharp increase in prices.

He urged the government to provide land on a rental basis for nominal rates that would help to upgrade their businesses.

Eminent Priest Chouti Rajeshwara Sharma called upon the devotees to celebrate the Ganesh Navaratri in a spiritual and immensely festive atmosphere.