All set for grand 3-month long Komravelli Mallana Jatara from Jan 18

Hyderabad: The three-month Komuravelli Mallanna Jatara will begin on January 18 and conclude on March 16, while the Kalyanotsavam is scheduled for December 14.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Monday released a poster of Mallanna Jatara, Kalyanam and also had a video conference with the Siddipet District officials here.

The minister has asked all departments to work in coordination for the convenience of devotees and also enquired about the development works of the temple with the Endowments Department and other funds. She asked the officials to organise the Sri Komuravelli Mallanna Kalyanam and Jatara in a grand manner that reflects the spiritual culture and traditions of Telangana.

Surekha advised the officials to make arrangements to ensure seamless conduct of the Jatara, keeping in mind the thousands of devotees, who will flock to the Jatara.

Keeping in mind the difficulties that arose during the jatara and Kalyanam last year, she suggested that these should be avoided this time. Surekha announced that it has been decided to organise the Kalyanam of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy at 10.45 am on December 14 and the jatara for 10 weeks from January 18 to March 16. She instructed the officials of the police, electricity, medical and health, RTC, Panchayat Raj, rural development, rural water supply, R&B and other departments to make arrangements for the convenience of devotees in this regard.

She directed the Collector to ensure coordination among all departments so that devotees can witness the celestial wedding, have the darshan of the presiding deities, and return without any inconvenience.

The minister directed the officials to follow the highest quality in the preparation of the Swamy's prasadam. The minister instructed the Collector to direct the Culture Department to have folk art forms like Oggukatha performed by art troupes in the evenings during the fair.

Minister Surekha instructed the officials to immediately implement the activities to ensure that everything is ready a week before the celestial wedding. The jatara days include January 18, 2026 (First Sunday), January 25, 2026, February 1, 2026, February 8, 15, 2026 (Fifth Sunday), February 15 Mahashivratri, February 22, (Sixth Sunday), March 1, 8, 15 (Ninth Sunday).