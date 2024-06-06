All set for group 1 prelims, ADC Apoorva Chauhan

Gadwal: On Thursday, Telangana State Public Service Commission Chairman Mahender Reddy along with state level officials reviewed the procedures to be undertaken in connection with the Group-1 preliminary examinations to be held on June 9 through video conference with District Additional Collectors, Additional SPs, Police Nodal Officers, Regional Coordinators and Joint Custodians.

On this occasion, Additional District Collector Apoorva Chauhan said that all arrangements have been completed to conduct the Group-1 preliminary examinations in the district. He mentioned that, as per the instructions of TSPSC Chairman Mahender Reddy, steps are being taken to provide infrastructure for the candidates appearing for the examinations without any inconvenience. Necessary arrangements, including electricity, toilets, and drinking water, are being ensured. The exams will be conducted amid full police presence to ensure security.

He further informed that 14 examination centers have been set up in the district for the Group-1 preliminary examinations. Additional District Collector Apoorva Chauhan said that Polytechnic College Principal Rammohan is performing duties as the regional coordinator of the examinations. He informed that 5,233 candidates are appearing for the examination in the district. To ensure smooth conduct, three route officers, four flying squads, 14 observers, 14 officers from various departments, and 51 other officers will supervise the examinations, which will be conducted with full police presence.

In this video conference from the Collector's office, TSPSC Regional Coordinator Rammohan, DSP Narender Rao, and others participated.