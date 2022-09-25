All set for India-Australia match

Hyderabad: After the chaos and fiasco that was witnessed in the sale of tickets for the T-20 India Australia match during the last two days, the stage is now set for the match. All the players arrived at Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Elaborate arrangements for the ticket holders have been made at Uppal stadium. So far 12 International matches were held at this stadium. Heavy police bandobast has been made and about 300 CCTV cameras have been installed. Ticket holders will be allowed inside the stadium from 4 pm onwards. It is learnt that the players would start net practice at the stadium from 9 am onwards in the stadium.

It may be mentioned here that making arrangements for the visitors proved to be a herculean task as many chairs were damaged as during the last two years no proper maintenance activity took place. While many seats were broken and could not be replaced due to paucity of time, many other seats had deposits of bird droppings making the task of cleaning very difficult.

Interestingly, the pubs and bars in city have decided to cash in on the match and have installed big LED screens so that their guests can experience the live match on Sunday evening. Arrangements have been made for live shows, special menu and drinks for the cricket fans. It is expected that the liquor sales would be double the normal weekend sale on Sunday between 7 pm and 11.30 pm.

Excise officials said that the bar managements have requested for more liquor supply from the TS Beverages Corporation Limited on Sunday. Premium brand whisky, vodka and beer will be high in demand. Bar and restaurants and pubs in Hi-Tec City, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and other such high profile areas are expecting a huge rush on Sunday.

Some bar managements are sending messages to the IT professionals and corporate employees inviting them to watch the match while having drinks.

The bars and pubs propose to make similar arrangements of live matches whenever any international tournament is held.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police along with Excise officials held a meeting with pub owners and instructed them to maintain the prescribed sound levels during the match hours.