All set for release of water to Nagarjuna Sagar left canal

Nagarjuna Sagar: The State government is preparing to release water into the left canal on Friday. Ministers from Nalgonda and Khammam districts are expected to be present for the water release. Farmers in the ayacut (irrigated area) are eagerly awaiting this water release, akin to thirsty birds looking to the sky. Timely release of water will allow farmers to transplant paddy seedlings at the appropriate time.

Release of 2,84,000 cusecs from Srisailam:

Due to heavy inflows from upstream, the Srisailam reservoir, now filled to capacity, is releasing 2,23,768 cusecs of water through 8 gates via the spillway. An additional 60,232 cusecs are being released through the left and right power generation units, totaling 2,84,000 cusecs. Over the past week, 50 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water has flowed into the Sagar reservoir, with 24 TMC arriving in the past two days alone. The water level in the Sagar reservoir has risen from 503 feet a week ago to 526.80 feet now. The water storage has increased from 120 TMC to 161.9678 TMC. The reservoir will reach its maximum capacity when an additional 151 TMC of water arrives.

The maximum water level of the Sagar reservoir is 590.00 feet, with a capacity of 312.5050 TMC. If the current inflow continues, the reservoir is expected to reach full capacity in six days, according to irrigation department officials. Currently, 5,944 cusecs of water is being released into the right canal from the Sagar reservoir, with an additional 900 cusecs being released to the AMRP, making a total of 6,844 cusecs.

Farmers are demanding the release of water through the flood canal to fill dried-up tanks due to inadequate rainfall. If the water level in the Sagar reservoir reaches 530 feet, arrangements have been made to release water to the flood canal via motors. This canal will fill several tanks and supply water up to Nakirekal, which will help raise groundwater levels, farmers say. Additionally, releasing water through the AMRP to the distributors will fill many tanks and benefit farmers who have already transplanted paddy seedlings with borewell water, allowing them to proceed with further transplantation. Cotton fields are currently drying up due to lack of rain, and the release of water would revive them.