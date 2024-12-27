Live
- Challenges in Implementing POSH Policy in Workplaces
- Will Sukumar "Quit cinema"?
- BFI chief Ajay Singh appointed board member in new Asian body; Lovlina part of Athletes' Commission
- Jharkhand declares seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh
- Weather alert: AP to receive rains today as low pressure in Bay of Bengal weakens
- Virtual Hearing Completed; Allu Arjun Excused from In-Person Court Appearance Until January 10th
- History will be kinder: Singh's final words as PM resurface a decade later as India mourns its loss
- Eminent cardiologist Dr Krishna Chaitanya performs rare surgery. Blood had clotted in brain
- Indian smartphone market poised for 6 pc growth in 2025 amid PLI push
- Foundation stone laid for Warangal Press Club boundary wall
Just In
Allu Arjun to Appear in Virtual Court Hearing Along with Sureties in Sandhya Theatre Case
Actor Allu Arjun is set to attend a virtual hearing at the Nampally Court today concerning the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident.
Hyderabad, December 27, 2024: Actor Allu Arjun is set to attend a virtual hearing at the Nampally Court today concerning the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident. Accompanying him online will be his father-in-law Chandrashekhar and another individual who provided surety for his interim bail.
The decision for a virtual appearance follows protests outside Allu Arjun's residence, with police recommending this arrangement to ensure the safety of all parties involved. The precautionary measure comes amidst heightened tensions surrounding the case, which has drawn widespread public and media attention.
The incident in question occurred during a promotional event for Pushpa 2: The Rule, resulting in a tragic stampede that claimed one life and left several injured. The High Court had previously granted Allu Arjun interim bail, which expires today. His legal team has since filed a regular bail petition, which will be examined during the hearing.
The involvement of Chandrashekhar and the second surety in the virtual proceedings is part of the court’s process to validate the conditions of the interim bail. Meanwhile, demonstrators have criticized the event organizers and the actor for alleged negligence, escalating public scrutiny of the case.
To prevent further unrest, the Hyderabad police have increased security near Allu Arjun’s home and facilitated the virtual court session. This approach underscores the use of digital solutions in managing sensitive legal matters involving high-profile individuals.
The outcome of today’s hearing is highly anticipated by fans, legal experts, and the film industry, as it could influence how safety and accountability are addressed during major promotional events.