Allu Arjun to Appear in Virtual Court Hearing Along with Sureties in Sandhya Theatre Case

Hyderabad, December 27, 2024: Actor Allu Arjun is set to attend a virtual hearing at the Nampally Court today concerning the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident. Accompanying him online will be his father-in-law Chandrashekhar and another individual who provided surety for his interim bail.

The decision for a virtual appearance follows protests outside Allu Arjun's residence, with police recommending this arrangement to ensure the safety of all parties involved. The precautionary measure comes amidst heightened tensions surrounding the case, which has drawn widespread public and media attention.

The incident in question occurred during a promotional event for Pushpa 2: The Rule, resulting in a tragic stampede that claimed one life and left several injured. The High Court had previously granted Allu Arjun interim bail, which expires today. His legal team has since filed a regular bail petition, which will be examined during the hearing.

The involvement of Chandrashekhar and the second surety in the virtual proceedings is part of the court’s process to validate the conditions of the interim bail. Meanwhile, demonstrators have criticized the event organizers and the actor for alleged negligence, escalating public scrutiny of the case.

To prevent further unrest, the Hyderabad police have increased security near Allu Arjun’s home and facilitated the virtual court session. This approach underscores the use of digital solutions in managing sensitive legal matters involving high-profile individuals.

The outcome of today’s hearing is highly anticipated by fans, legal experts, and the film industry, as it could influence how safety and accountability are addressed during major promotional events.