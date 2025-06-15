Live
Alphores’ resounding success in NEET
Karimnagar: In the NEET results announced on Saturday, students of Alphores have achieved outstanding scores that included V Shashanth Reddy with 599 marks, B Varshit with 556 marks, Adibapi Roj at 553 marks, J Maithili at 535 marks, MD Afnan with 513 marks, B Bhuvanakruthi at 508 marks, A Sathvik at 507 marks, and J Anusha with 500 marks.
It is noteworthy that eight students scored 500 and above marks. Approximately 100 students are expected to secure seats in various prestigious medical colleges. “I extend my congratulations to our brilliant Alphores achievers and sincerely thank our dedicated teaching and non-teaching staff for their immense contribution to this success,” stated Dr V Narender Reddy, Chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions on the occasion.