Alternate day physical classes for inter students from July 1 in Telangana

First and second-year intermediate students will have alternate day physical classes from July 1 in Telangana. It is already known that the state government directed to reopen the junior colleges on July 1 and on Thursday, guidelines were issued on the same by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).



As per the guidelines, students who are willing to attend the classes should submit a consent letter from the parents. Not only the physical classes, online classes through Doordarshan/T-SAT will be telecast on alternate days in order to maintain 220 working days in the academic year. Junior lecturers can also take classes through online platforms like Google Meet, Zoom and more on an alternate basis for the students who failed to attend the physical classes.



The guidelines said that the 70 per cent of the syllabus will be continued for the intermediate students for the time being due to the uncertainty in the number of working days.



Meanwhile, the government directed all the junior lecturers to report to the duties from June 25 to make sure the colleges and premises are sanitized.