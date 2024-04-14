Live
- CM meets BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad, tongues wag
- Ongole: Rare surgery to cure swallowing disorder performed at KIMS
- Gunfire Erupts Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence
- Congress Chief Criticizes PM Modi Over BJP Manifesto
- PM Modi Stresses Stability Amid Global Uncertainty At BJP Manifesto Launch
- Family tussle for political supremacy comes to forefront
- Vijayawada: Venkata Rao assures 15,000 house sites to poor in Gannavaram
- NDA won’t get simple majority in LS polls: CM
- Parvathipuram: Alert over seasonal diseases
- Govt tried to botch up probe of blast case for appeasement: BJP
Just In
Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at NagarKurnool SP office
The 133rd birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who fought tirelessly for untouchability and is glorified as the idol of the downtrodden sections of the society, spread the democratic spirit of the founder of the Constitution of India, were grandly organized at the District SP office.
Nagarkurnool: The 133rd birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who fought tirelessly for untouchability and is glorified as the idol of the downtrodden sections of the society, spread the democratic spirit of the founder of the Constitution of India, were grandly organized at the District SP office.
District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath paid tributes to Ambedkar's portrait by garlanding it in the presence of police personnel in SP office premises. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath directed the police personnel to remember the ambitious achievements of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Also, Additional SP CH Rameshwar reminded the police personnel of the life story of Dr. BR Ambedkar. RI Admin Jagan, SI Gaus Pasha along with police personnel participated in this program.