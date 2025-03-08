Ambedkar Open Degree Students Celebrate International Women’s Day Grandly

Nagar kurnool: The International Women’s Day celebrations were held grandly at the Ambedkar Universal University Study Center in the Government Degree and PG Science College, Nagarkurnool. The event was organized under the supervision of College Vice Principal Vanitha and Women Empowerment Officer Umadevi.

As part of the celebrations, various competitions were conducted for students. Later, a special program was held where faculty members and students spoke about the importance of Women’s Day. Ambedkar Open Degree students emphasized that women should excel in all fields equally with men and that both family and society must support their progress.

In the presence of female faculty members, female students enthusiastically cut a cake to mark the occasion. They later exchanged greetings and shared the cake among themselves. The event was attended by College Principal Anjaiah, Ambedkar University Study Center JACT Prasad, faculty members, students, and other staff members.





