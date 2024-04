Ambedkar open degree students celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti

Nagarkurnool: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations were held at the Ambedkar Open University Learner Support Center at the Local Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Students and teachers participated in this ceremony.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, students narrated the essences of Ambedkar's life in the form of lectures and songs. On this occasion, teachers and students paid tribute to Ambedkar's portrait by garlanding it. Ambedkar Open Degree Coordinator Srinivasulu, Prasad and other faculty members participated in this program.