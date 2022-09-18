Amit Shah drops hints at Munugodu bypoll date

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is closely monitoring the political developments in Telangana to ensure that the party not only wins the Munugodu bypoll but also emerges as a force to be reckoned with in the state, feels that the verdict in the state could be a fractured one.

Shah is understood to have expressed this opinion during a meeting with members of the BJP core committee held on Saturday.

He indicated that the notification for the bypoll could be announced around the end of September. He told the party leaders to work hard for the victory of Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy. He asked them to hold regular meetings in the constituency and expose the omissions and commissions of the state government.

During his separate meeting with Eatala Rajender, Shah is said to have told him to take independent decisions if need be while preparing an action plan for the Munugodu constituency.

Sources said Amit Shah believes that the verdict in the next general elections to the state assembly would be a fractured one. In such a situation, the TRS would not hesitate to join hands with Congress and will continue its friendship with AIMIM and try to come back to power with a much reduced majority.

If this was to be prevented, the state leaders need to put in greater efforts and put all their differences on the backburner. He asked the party unit to prepare an action plan and see that Telangana becomes Congress-Mukt state.





Shah is said to have observed that both the TRS and Congress were speaking on similar lines on almost every issue and both were targeting the BJP. This is a clear indication that both were sailing in the same boat. He asked the state leaders to be in constant touch with him. He also reviewed the party position in each assembly constituency and the programmes the party had taken up across the state. He asked them to ensure that the party gets strengthened from booth level.

