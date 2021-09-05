Amit Shah to join Bandi Sanjay Kumar's rally in Nirmal on Sept 17

Hyderabad: Though the bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency will be held only after Diwali, the state BJP does not want to relent on its campaign. The campaign is likely to get a further boost with Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Nirmal on September 17.



The padayatra of the state president Bandi Sanjay will reach Nirmal on that day.

According to sources, the public meeting will be held at Veyi Udala Marri in Nirmal district. This is the place where the Razakars had killed over 1,000 villagers who fought against Nizams near a banyan tree in Udala Marri, which later became popular as Veyi Udala Marri.

The BJP has been focusing on Telangana with an aim to come into power in the next general elections. The leaders are taking up various programmes, including yatras to get the support from the people. While Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has taken up Jan Ashirwad Yatra recently, State president Bandi Sanjay has been on Praja Sangram Yatra. All the leaders of the party have been taking active part in the yatra. The national party has been sending observers who are reporting to the high command on a daily basis, said a senior BJP leader.

Party leaders said that following the meeting of KCR with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several speculations were making rounds about the relationship between the TRS and BJP. They said, the meeting of KCR with PM and Union ministers has no political relevance. The public meeting would clear the air, they said.