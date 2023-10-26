Amit Shah to review passing out parade on Friday

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the passing-out parade of the 75th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on Friday at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

Following the ceremonial march past, the Union Minister will address the probationers. SVPNPA Director Amit Garg on Wednesday informed that a total of 175 officer trainees, including 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 officer trainees from foreign trainees, are taking part in the Dikshant Parade.

Speaking about the presence of women officer trainees, Amit Garg said there are 34 lady officers participating in the parade including 32 IPS officer trainees and two foreign officer trainees.