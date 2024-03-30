An AI device, which can save farmers from getting electrocuted

Asamma's husband and Basavaraju brother form the Narayanpet district of rural Telangana were among hundred of farmers who died due to electrocution. Though the power supply and distribution has improved over the years, Swecha, a non-profit has decided to ensure zero fatalities of farmers getting electrocuted with the help of Artificial intelligence.

An AI based voice assistant is trained on different variations of Telugu language is spoken. In turn the voice assistant take instructions spoken in Telugu to on and off the switching the electricity supply to the agricultural pumps in the fields. This is to enable farmers to handle the power supply without physically operating and interacting with the power supply. This, to aiming to achieve zero fatalities. It is only one AI assisted model that's going to be launched I AI Days 2024 conclave scheduleed to begin here on Saturday.

Narrating there story , Beamama , who belongs from Narayanpet district,said 15 years backs her list his life due to electric shock from the motor during night time , same was narrated by Balaraju from Mahbubnagar