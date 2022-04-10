An MLA's a mission to help the jobless

More than 2,800 poor unemployed youth from Gadwal district have been receiving free coaching for various government jobs for which recruitment notifications are expected any time.

Taking up the cause of the jobless from his constituency, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy is facilitating free coaching by providing all necessary facilities including AC in classrooms. He has roped in good faculty from leading coaching institutions in Warangal, Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Kurnool districts.

"With Chief Minister K Chandrashekar unveiling his grandiose scheme of filling up more than 80,000 vacant posts, we want the youth from the constituency, particularly from areas like Gattu, Alampur and Gadwal regions, to seize the opportunity and get a sizable number of posts in all group examinations, besides police and teachers posts," said the Gadwal MLA. He has not restricted its outreach to any number but has thrown open free coaching to all. As a result, around 2,800 youth are benefiting from his gesture. The need is felt more so as education in rural areas has been lacking in quality. There has been even a petition from the schoolchildren in Gattu mandal in the district, pleading with the High Court for a direction to the government to fill up teacher posts in the district.

Taking note of the aspirations of the youth and the reality of poor quality of education, the Gadwal MLA called in experts to counsel and guide the youth to best prepare for the competitive examinations. He says he is happy at the overwhelming response to his gesture from the youth, particularly those hailing from poor families, to help the district youth land good jobs in the government. He is also aware of migration on a large-scale for livelihoods in other districts and neighbouring states and resolves to address the issue. Meanwhile, classes are running chock-a-block at all the free coaching centres across Gadwal constituency.