Anand Mahindra likely to be made as Chairman of Young India Skill University, official orders awaited

In a significant development during his visit to the United States, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the appointment of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, as the Chairman of the upcoming Young India Skill University in Telangana. Official orders regarding this appointment are expected to be issued shortly.

During his visit, CM Reddy also highlighted the strategic importance of the Young India Skill University, which has been designated as the assembly venue for discussing skill development initiatives. In this context, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu presented the Skill Varsity Bill in the Legislative Assembly, which prompted a thorough debate among lawmakers.

The Telangana government aims to address the growing challenges of employment and skills mismatch by establishing this university. A total of 17 diverse courses will be introduced, focusing on equipping youth with practical skills essential for the competitive job market. The initiative underscores the importance of developing technical expertise, assuring that mere certificates will not suffice in securing employment opportunities for the youth.



With the establishment of Young India Skill University, the Telangana government hopes to empower its young population with the skills needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving professional landscape.

