Andela advocates for women’s empowerment

Rangareddy: Continuing his Sri Ramulanna Padayatra in Meerpet Corporation, BJP candidate for Maheshwaram Andela Sriramulu Yadav stressed the significance of women’s blessings and encouraged youth to actively participate in the upcoming polls to boost the voting percentage.

The padayatra, led by MMC president Pendyala Narasimha and floor leader Keesara Govardhan Reddy, covered extensive ground in its campaign efforts on Sunday. Sriramulu addressed the crowd, expressing concern about the absence of Minister Sabita Indra Reddy in villages. He urged residents of Nedunur, Gattupalli, and Akanpalli to channel their frustrations regarding double bedrooms, ration cards, and pensions into votes.

Promising to alleviate house taxes and tackle black bills in Meerpet Municipal Corporation, Sriramulu Yadav called for collective action. The event saw active participation from Meerpet representatives, local BJP members, BJYM leaders, and MahilaMorcha President Leela Ravinayak.