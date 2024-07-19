Andole aces in Rs 1 lakh waiver

Hyderabad: Andole constituency occupied the first position in the Telangana State in availing the farm loan waiver scheme benefit of up to Rs one lakh. Husnabad and Kalwakurthy Assembly constituencies secured second and third positions respectively.

The State government had waived off farm loans of up to Rs one lakh on Thursday. The government deposited Rs 6,098.93 crore directly in the bank accounts of 11,50,193 farmers accounts of the 10,84,050 families in 110 Assembly constituencies (number of farmer beneficiaries in 10 other assembly segments are zero). In the first phase, the farmers with up to Rs one lakh debt burden are relieved under the farm loan waiver scheme launched across the State by Chief Minister Sri A Revanth Reddy.

The highest number of 20,216 farmers of the 19,186 families availed the benefit of farm loan waiver scheme in Andole assembly constituency. The State government waived off 107.83 crore farm loan amount in Andole assembly segment alone.

18,907 farmers of 18,101 families received the loan waiver benefit of Rs 106.74 crore in Husnabad. In Kalwakurthy constituency, the total number of farm loan beneficiaries are 18,196 out of 17,270 farmers families. Farm loans amounting to Rs 103.02 crore were waived in the constituency.