Angry MLA manhandles official for inaugurating school sans him

Gadwal: Angry Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan pulled up the collar of a senior official at an event of inauguration of newly opened BC Welfare Gurukula School in Gadwal on Tuesday.

Going into the details, it is learnt that the district authorities and the school officials had invited the MLA and ZP Chairman Sarita for the inauguration of the BC Welfare Gurukula School. However, as per the schedule, the ZP Chairman reached early at the programme venue and the school principal along with the other officials thought that the MLA might not come to the programme, they inaugurated the school by the hands of the ZP Chairman.

But, after a while Gadwal MLA along with his followers reached the spot for the inauguration the programme. The officials informed the MLA that the programme was already inaugurated by the ZP Chairman. Reacting to this, the followers of the MLA entered into an altercation with the officials and the MLA also questioned the principal and the ZP Chairman that despite his assent that he would come to the programme why didn't they wait for his arrival. To this, the ZP Chairrman Sarita appologised to the MLA, but the followers of the MLA were still arguing with the RDO who was present on the occasion.

Angered over the argument of the RDO, the enraged MLA enraged caught hold the collar of the official and pushed him away. To his sudden reaction from the MLA everyone was shocked.

The officials present on the occasion were frightened and did not know what to do. However, later on the programme went on smoothly as everyone pacified the MLA and the officials also apologised to the MLA.

When asked why did he behave so rudely, the MLA said that he did not intend to harm anyone or to disrespect anyone, but when the official was irrelevantly arguing with the TRS activists, he said he only pushed him away and did not meant to harm him, replied the MLA, justifying his action.