Angry over delivering girl child, man kills infant daughter in Asifabad

Enraged over his wife for delivering a girl child, a man killed his newborn daughter here at Kaghaznagar on Tuesday morning.



Going into details, the man identified as Bapu Rao, who already have two daughters was upset after his wife gave birth to a girl again. He took the newborn and threw her on the road. The girl who was 40-day-old was dead on the spot. The incident occurred at Leniguda under Kaghaznagar limits.



The police registered a case and arrested Bapu Rao. An investigation is underway.

