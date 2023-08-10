Anjaiah Yadav highlights unprecedented village progress

RANGAREDDY: The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is embarking on an unparalleled journey to uplift villages and ensure robust governance for its rural populace. This transformative mission was underscored by Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, who emphasised the State’s dedication to fostering exceptional growth and development across rural landscapes.

As part of the ongoing village trail programme, Anjaiah Yadav along with ZP Chairperson Eta Ganesh and other BRS leaders delved into the heart of rural communities, visiting key villages including Cherlantireddy Guda in Nandigama mandal, Venkammaguda in Chegur, Bandoniguda, Buggoniguda, Narsappaguda, and Thigapur in Kothur mandal. The programme epitomised the government’s commitment to fostering all-encompassing progress, with villages actively competing to outpace each other in development initiatives.

Anjaiah Yadav affirmed that the vision of comprehensive village development is being consistently translated into reality. He lauded KCR for spearheading efforts to bridge the gap in rural progress, transforming even the remotest corners that were historically neglected by previous administrations. The green revolution sweeping through rural areas, fueled by the Haritha programme’s tree-planting initiatives, has imbued vitality and vibrancy into once-untouched terrains. Drawing attention to the State’s resounding success in fostering development, Anjaiah Yadav stated that no village is left untouched by progress in Telangana. The current government’s unwavering dedication to improving the quality of life for rural residents has culminated in a remarkable transformation, effectively debunking any notion of stagnant rural environments. In a heartening appeal, he extended an open invitation to rural communities, urging them to bring their concerns and challenges to his attention.