Annapurna Centres providing two lakh meals daily: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, along with the Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, today visited Tolichowki and inspected the arrangements made at the Annapurna canteen towards assured food supply to the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Somesh Kumar said that as per the directions of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, as many as 300 Annapurna centres in the city are providing meals to two lakh people daily. The government is ready to increase the number of centres if there is such a request from any quarter. The public can contact 040-21111111 or through Mobile App for any suggestion or grievance. The idea is to ensure that nobody in the state should suffer from hunger.

He also said that the Annapurna centres which were earlier being opened at 12 noon are now being opened from 10.30 am in view of the present conditions. Similarly, the centres are serving food in the evening from 5 pm onwards. Mobile vehicles in every circle with sufficient food ARE also kept ready to provide meals to all the needy.

Somesh Kumar expressed satisfaction at the functioning of the canteens and said that he is constantly monitoring the functioning of Annapurna canteens with the Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar.