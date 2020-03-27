Annapurna meal centres to provide free food to hostellers stuck in Hyderabad

Annapurna meal centres which are offering free food during the lockdown to poor and needy will be now providing to the hostellers who got stuck in the city.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked the meal centres to remain open as all the restaurants, takeaways and small eateries have been closed. The hostellers who were stuck at the state borders are starving with no food and water. Hence, the minister asked all the Annapurna meal centres to remain open and offer food for free.

On Thursday, the minister visited these centres to oversee the arrangements and asked the staff to make sure of maintaining social distancing between those waiting for food.

There were also plans to provide free dinner for the poor through Annapurna meals. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao called on a meeting to discuss the free food service.