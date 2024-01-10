Another Bharat Gaurav train with Jyotirlinga from Jan 23

Hyderabad: The “Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga” Bharat Gaurav Tourist trains launched by Indian Railways have witnessed huge success across South Central Railway. Enthused by the positive response of rail passengers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) planned another trip of Divya Dakshin Yatra.

The train will start its journey from Secunderabad on January 23 and will cover important tourist places in the Southern States of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The nine-days tour of Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga provides a great opportunity for Rail passengers/pilgrims from the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit important sites such as Tiruvannamalai [Arunachalam], Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

Significantly, the train provides boarding / de-boarding facility for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam stations in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur&Renigunta stations in Andhra Pradesh.

The whole trip will be covered over a period of eight nights/nine days from January 23 to 31.

The train avoids all the difficulties involved in individual planning and making all-related arrangements like suitable trains, accommodation, food and so on for the passengers. It includes all travel facilities (both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner – both on-board and off-board), Services of professional and friendly tour escorts, Security on train (including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches), Public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance.

Bookings have been opened and interested passengers can either visit IRCTC’s http://www.irctctourism.com or approach counter bookings by contacting the following numbers: Secunderabad 040-27702407, 9701360701, 9985696813, 9281495843, 8287932228, 8287932229,.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the Bharat Gaurav Tourist circuit trains have been a huge success among passengers from the two Telugu States. He stated that the tourist circuit train showcases India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places. He said the passenger should utilize the opportunity to have darshan of one of the Jyotirlinga at Rameswaram.