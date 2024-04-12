Another calf died in a leopard attack

Live
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: Leopard migration in Nagar Kurnool district is a cause for concern. A cheetah attacked and killed a calf in Kimya Tanda of Bijinepally mandal on Thursday midnight.
According to the details of the villagers, Islawat Parsha, a farmer, came to his agricultural field near the village on Thursday night to keep the cattle.
On Friday morning, when he went near the farm, he saw that the calf had died after being attacked by a cheetah. The local people are afraid to come out as the leopards are attacking one after another.
