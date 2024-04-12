  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Another calf died in a leopard attack

Another calf died in a leopard attack
x
Highlights

Leopard migration in Nagar Kurnool district is a cause for concern. A cheetah attacked and killed a calf in Kimya Tanda of Bijinepally mandal on Thursday midnight.

Nagarkurnool: Leopard migration in Nagar Kurnool district is a cause for concern. A cheetah attacked and killed a calf in Kimya Tanda of Bijinepally mandal on Thursday midnight.

According to the details of the villagers, Islawat Parsha, a farmer, came to his agricultural field near the village on Thursday night to keep the cattle.

On Friday morning, when he went near the farm, he saw that the calf had died after being attacked by a cheetah. The local people are afraid to come out as the leopards are attacking one after another.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X