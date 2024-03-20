  • Menu
Another jolt to BRS, Mahabubnagar ZP chairperson joins Cong

She draped the Congress flag in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC Secretary Vamsichand Reddy

Hyderabad: Leaders desertion from BRS continues as in latest development, Mahbubnagar ZP chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy has joined the Congress party. She draped the Congress flag in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC Secretary Vamsichand Reddy.

CM Revanth Reddy invited her into the party by covering her with a scarf. MLA Madhusudan Reddy was present in this programme. Recently many BRS leaders have left the party and joined Congress and BJP. Recently Patnam Sunita Mahender Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and others joined the Congress party.

X