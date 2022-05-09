Another multinational company to come up in Hyd

Hyderabad: Telangana government paves a way to another international IT company to set up its unit in Hyderabad. The dgitial transformation Grid Dynamic company which is running its business in the United States of America and Europe has come forward to set up its branch in Hyderabad.

The Grid Dynamic CEO Leonard Livschitz on Monday met the IT Minister KT Ramarao> Leonard Livschitz said that he is happy to set up its first unit in India at Hyderabad. He informed that a office will be set up by the end this year which will hire around 1000 to run the company.

Taking to Twitter KTR tweeted, "Hyderabad continues to be the hotbed for Multinational Companies!! Met with Leonard Livschitz, CEO @GridDynamicsa digital transformation company with offices across the US & Europe. GRID DYNAMICS opens its first presence in India with headcount to reach 1,000 by end of the year.